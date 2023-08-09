Crumb and Get it: Popular Bakery Plans UES Expansion

Crumbly Cafe and Bakery, a popular bakery that first opened in Sutton Place in 2021, is set to expand to the Upper East Side. The news was first reported in an Instagram post by @TradedNY and confirmed by Mia Mostafa, who owns the business with her husband and parents.
The bakery has leased space at 1729 Second Avenue (between 89th and 90th streets) and is targeting an October opening once renovations are complete. The space was formerly occupied by a dry cleaner.
Crumbly’s crumb cake was recently featured by Harper’s Bazaar as one of the 27 best desserts in New York City, alongside famous sweets like the Dominique Ansel cronut, Levain Bakery cookies, chocolate layer cake at Maison Pickle, and banana pudding at Magnolia Bakery.
Beyond crumb cake, the bakery specializes in custom cakes, pies, cheesecakes and more, while also offering vegan options. Everything is baked on premises. Mostafa said the custom cakes are increasingly popular among local moms’ groups and places that cater to children, many of which are rooted on the Upper East Side. Recent Yelp reviews show a variety of custom, children’s-themed birthday cakes.
“We have lots of existing customers on the Upper East Side,” said Mostafa, who is originally from Egypt but has been in NYC for 10 years and currently resides on the UES. “We thought it was a good idea to open a storefront there. There’s nothing similar in the neighborhood.”
Mostafa and her husband previously worked in sales and marketing but made the decision to open Crumbly Bakery and Cafe with her parents during Covid. Mostafa added that her mother has been baking for 25 years.
“We want to keep expanding but we’re not sure where yet.”