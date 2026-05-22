Cult-Favorite Coffee Shop Rhythm Zero Headed To Madison Avenue

The cafe behind some of New York’s most talked-about matcha drinks is heading uptown — and it’s setting up shop on one of the Upper East Side’s most coveted retail strips.
AdvertisementRhythm Zero, the Greenpoint-born coffee and art concept with a devoted following across Brooklyn and the West Village, announced this week that it will open a fourth location at 1339 Madison Avenue, between 93rd and 94th Streets in Carnegie Hill.
“Being on Madison Avenue, right next to Central Park and Museum Mile, surrounded by some of the most iconic art institutions and historic buildings, is the vision we’ve always had for Rhythm Zero,” the brand wrote in the announcement. “Seeing it come to life feels unreal.”
Founded in October 2022 by husband-and-wife duo Alex and Ivana Somorai, Rhythm Zero opened its flagship at 32 Kent Street in Greenpoint with a mission to fuse third-wave coffee with rotating art exhibitions, design collaborations and what the founders describe as “the art of living.” The concept caught on quickly. A Williamsburg outpost followed at 209 North 11th Street, then a West Village location at 328 Bleecker Street that operates inside the Bandit flagship store.
The menu has built a cult following on social media for inventive matcha drinks — the blackberry pie and blackberry cookie matchas are constant subjects of TikTok reviews — alongside espresso classics, original creations like the pear brown sugar latte and salted maple latte, and a rotating selection of Italian pastries that includes cornettos and croissants. Interiors lean minimalist, with warm wood paneling, stainless-steel coffee bars and curated artwork on the walls.
AdvertisementThe storefront sits between 93rd and 94th Streets in Carnegie Hill, a few blocks from the Guggenheim, the Cooper Hewitt and the Jewish Museum along Fifth Avenue’s Museum Mile — the stretch the brand pointed to in its announcement as a draw.
An opening date has not been announced. We’ll provide updates when we know more.
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