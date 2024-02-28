Daily Provisions Opening on Upper East Side

DOB permits for a Daily Provisions were recently spotted on the windows of 1381 Madison Avenue at the corner of East 96th Street (first h/t @uesthings). It will be replacing 3 Guys, which closed last year after 33 years in business.
The Danny Meyer bakery and cafe known best for its crullers and egg sandwiches serves an “all-day menu” featuring an assortment of salads (kale Caesar, beet and quinoa), sandwiches (the chorizo grilled cheese is a fan favorite) and entrees including a roast chicken and seared salmon.
Cinnamon, maple, and passion fruit coconut crullers are currently available, though seasonal specials should be expected. Past renditions have included caramel apple, lemon poppy seed, gingerbread, blueberry buttermilk and beyond.
Some additional bakery items include everything croissants, cookies (molasses spice, caramel chocolate chunk, oatmeal cherry), a blueberry lemon muffin and salted fudge brownies.
DP’s bacon / sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches are usually served on poppy seed brioche buns but can also come wedged between two maple crullers. You can also get them – in addition to The Goldilox (cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, red onion and lemon juice) – on their everything croissants. These sandwiches are definitely a lot.
Daily Provisions is part of Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, which is also behind Shake Shack, Gramercy Tavern and The Modern.
The new Daily Provisions will be the first in the neighborhood and the sixth in the city. Other locations can be found on the Upper West Side, in Midtown West, Union Square, the West Village and Cobble Hill, which opened most recently in September 2023.
Neither Daily Provisions nor USHG responded to our inquiry about an estimated opening date.