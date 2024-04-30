Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches Coming to Lexington Avenue

Signage for Holey Cream – a takeout and delivery dessert spot known for its donut ice cream sandwiches – is up at 1460 Lexington Avenue (between 94th and 95th streets). The last tenant at this space was Tru-Facers Kitchens.
The soon-to-open Holey Cream will be the neighborhood’s first and the city’s third, the other two being in Hell’s Kitchen and Greenwich Village.
Holey Cream’s menu features an array of colorful “hot fresh hand dipped donuts” — from the Rainbow and Hot Pink donuts to the Fruit Loop and Gummie Bear Delight, each priced at $2.50. Customers who want to absorb all the colors can get a 4- or 8-pack sampers for $8.95 or $17.95, and if the donuts aren’t enough on their own, they can be used to make ice cream sandwiches.
The selection of ice creams, each $6, includes Rum Raisin, Moose Tracks, Outrageous Strawberry Cheesecake and Homemade Long Island Raspberry Rhapsody.
Holey Cream also serves sorbets, smoothies, frozen yogurt, sundaes, brownies, cupcakes and cookies.
While the item names are enticing, online reviews are somewhat mixed, with some claiming the ice cream is very average and that the prices are high.
Holey Cream staff did not immediately respond to our inquiry for more information. While the opening date is unclear, signage indicated that they are hiring for the new location and that interested applicants should email jobs@holeycream.com.
