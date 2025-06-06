Eataly Caffè Coming to the Upper East Side

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Italian food empire Eataly is bringing its newest café concept to the Upper East Side, marking its third Eataly Caffè location in New York City.
According to a June 6 report by Commercial Observer, Eataly has signed a long-term lease for a 4,200-square-foot space at 1122 Lexington Avenue, at the corner of East 78th Street. The fast-casual café is expected to open on the ground floor of the building.
The Upper East Side outpost will follow the new concept’s openings at Rockefeller Center and Hudson Yards, per Eataly’s website.
Unlike Eataly’s expansive marketplaces, the Eataly Caffè concept is built for speed. According to Time Out New York, the new café line offers a grab-and-go version of Eataly’s beloved Italian offerings—think espresso drinks made from an exclusive 100% Arabica blend roasted in Italy, along with pastries, pizza alla pala, panini, tramezzini, pasta, soup, and, naturally, gelato.
“We are incredibly excited to inaugurate our very first Eataly Caffè locations, especially in the city that welcomed us stateside nearly 15 years ago,” said Tommaso Brusò, CEO of Eataly North America, in a statement to Time Out. “Overall, our mission with Eataly Caffè is to provide a taste of the Italian art of living, and we cannot wait to welcome in guests very soon.”
The Upper East Side addition will join Eataly’s three full-size Manhattan locations at 200 Fifth Avenue, 4 World Trade Center, and 200 Lafayette Street. In total, the brand operates more than 40 locations worldwide, from Europe to the Middle East.
With the café concept now firmly underway—and a dedicated app promising item drops, loyalty rewards, and real-time order tracking—Eataly appears ready to caffeinate even the busiest corners of New York. We’ve reached out to Eataly for a target opening date.
