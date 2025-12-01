Eataly Caffè Opening on UES this Month

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Eataly’s newest café concept officially arrives on the Upper East Side this month. Eataly Caffè will open at 1122 Lexington Avenue (at the corner of East 78th Street) on Wednesday, December 10 at 3 p.m., marking the brand’s third New York City outpost under its fast-casual format.
AdvertisementThe 3,900-square-foot space will seat 43 guests and operate daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Designed to offer a quick, streamlined version of Eataly’s signature Italian experience, the café will serve espresso drinks made exclusively with the company’s own 100% Arabica beans. The food menu will include both sweet and savory pastries, Roman-style pizza alla pala, gelato, and a selection of prepared salads and ready-to-eat meals stocked in grab-and-go fridges.
“In the span of a few months, we’ve seen how New Yorkers have come to enthusiastically embrace this new concept, with an incredible response to our first caffè locations at Rockefeller Center and Hudson Yards,” said Tommaso Brusò, CEO of Eataly North America. “As Eataly closes out its 15th year in business here in New York City, we look forward to yet another milestone with our opening on the Upper East Side.”
The Lexington Avenue café will be Eataly’s 20th North American location and part of a global portfolio now exceeding 60 stores. To celebrate the opening, guests visiting for the first time will receive a complimentary hot chocolate through Sunday, December 14.
More information can be found at eataly.com and on Instagram at @eatalycaffe.
