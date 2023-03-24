Eli’s Table Reopens

The contemporary restaurant run by Eli Zabar at 1413 Third Ave. (80th Street) is back following a three-year hiatus originally prompted by the pandemic. Eli’s Table officially reopened on Thursday, March 23.
Eli Zabar is a maverick in the famous Zabar family tree. He owns an orchestra of food-related operations on the Upper East Side starting with E.A.T. which he opened on his own in 1973. It’s still running at its original address of 1064 Madison Avenue between 80th and 81st streets.
Then there’s Eli’s List, his acclaimed wine shop right next to Eli’s Table at 1415 Third Avenue. Eli’s Market, his flagship endeavor which opened in 1998 is on the other side at #1411.
Eli also owns Bar 91 at 1270 Madison, Eli’s Night Shift on East 79th and Eli’s Bread which has a wholesale office in the ‘hood at East 91st Street.
“It is with great pleasure that I write to let you know that Eli’s Table is re-opening,” read an Instagram message from Eli Zabar two days ago. “You’ll find a refreshed dining room and a dinner menu that, as always, celebrates the season. Our wine list has been sleeping peacefully in anticipation of this moment. But we haven’t!”
Eli’s Table originally opened in 2003 under the name Taste. In 2014 it rebranded to Eli’s Table. Bloomberg described Eli’s new entity as a “mini Gramercy Tavern” in a 2015 story. Around the same time, the NY Daily News said Eli’s Table “Offers small plates at big prices.”
The updated menu isn’t online as of writing, but Eli’s Table is known for its seafood and steak with a wine list topping over 22,000 bottles to choose from.
Eli’s Table is open from 5:30 p.m. to “late” every night according to its website (where you can also make reservations through Resy).