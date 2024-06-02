Empanada Mama Opens Doors on First Avenue

Empanada Mama has landed on the UES, opening its fifth NYC location at 1435 First Avenue, between 74th and 75th streets.
The long-anticipated Colombian eatery – which has locations on the Lower East Side, in the East Village, Hell’s Kitchen and Times Square – plans to have its grand opening in about a week.
“Our menu of over forty empanada flavors stuffed and sealed with wheat or corn based shells is designed to hit a nostalgic nerve,” the restaurant states on its website, though Upper East Site notes a limited list of just 14 empanadas (while also showcasing the eatery’s cheese pulls and churros).
In addition to their traditional empanadas, they’ve got options influenced by a variety of ethnic backgrounds, like their Polish empanada with kielbasa and sauerkraut; a Hawaiian empanada with ham, cheese and pineapple; and an Italian, stuffed with sausage, peppers and onions.
“Other small offerings include arepas, tamales, and veal and rice balls, fork-tender meatballs in a lemon-based gravy,” according to Empanada Mama’s website.
The fifteen-year-old establishment also serves a popular double-patty smashburger and watermelon salad, an array of sandwiches, and a generous list of cocktails. Its happy hours feature discounted margaritas, Piña Coladas and sangria.
Empanada Mama is currently open at 1435 First Avenue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.