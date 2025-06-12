Five Mile Stone is Closed For Good–It will be Replaced by this Popular Downtown Cafe

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
After months of speculation about what will occupy the closed location of Five Mile Stone, a neighborhood-favorite bar on the corner of Second Avenue and 85th Street, it’s now been confirmed that it will be Café Maud’s newest outpost.
Advertisement
Forbes broke the news on Wednesday, with Café Maud, whose original location is at 132 Second Avenue (on the corner of St. Marks Pl.) confirming it with East Side Feed later in the day.
“Café Maud is coming to the UES,” a rep for the café wrote in an Instagram message, adding that the new location would also include “the addition of a new speakeasy concept called The Domino Room.”
The fate of Five Mile Stone’s popular two-tiered bar at 1640 Second Avenue has been in question since the beginning of the year. East Side Feed reported in mid-January that the bar, which had been a popular go-to for Upper East Siders for more than a decade, was closing for good; however, Five Mile Stone quickly responded to the news by claiming that it was merely closing for renovations. Employees of the bar were understandably confused and disheartened about the situation.
Almost six months later, Five Mile Stone remains closed while construction and paint jobs commenced. The Forbes story confirmed rumors that Café Maud was plotting a second location uptown, and now it’s officially opening up at the former Five Mile Stone in mid-July, according to restaurateur and partner Ronan Carter.
“Having seen the response to [Café Maud] in the East Village, we heard about the iconic Five Mile Stone location on the Upper East Side coming available, so we jumped at the opportunity to put our hat in the ring for space,” Carter told Forbes, adding that he’s excited about the burgeoning restaurant and nightlife scene in the neighborhood.
This is where The Domino Room comes in to play, which will be open on the second floor of the establishment after 5 p.m.
Advertisement
“Inspired by the historic private room in London’s Café Royal Hotel, where W.B. Yeats and his secret poets’ society, the Rhymers’ Club, once gathered, The Domino Room stays true to the partners’ Irish roots,” Carter told Forbes.
East Side Feed reached out to Five Mile Stone, whose Instagram page remains up—and whose latest post still claims that it’s only closed for renovations. The operators of the account have not yet replied to our request for comment.
Meanwhile, the representative for Café Maud told East Side Feed that the owners are currently staffing the new location, and that “former Five Mile Stone employees are welcome to apply for any position.”
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!