Four UES Restaurants Participating in New Outdoor “Restaurant Week”

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The first-ever Curbside Dining Restaurant Week will be taking place September 5-12, though there aren’t a huge number of participating eateries.
The event – being spearheaded by Open Plans in collaboration with Untapped New York – “aims to celebrate curbside dining’s popularity and benefits to local businesses as well as highlight reforms needed to ensure the program’s continued success,” a press release states.
Advertisement
“New Yorkers are hungry for vibrant public space; the immediate success of curbside dining proved that,” said Sara Lind, Co-Executive Director at Open Plans. “But today, the program is floundering. Our restaurant week is a demonstration and celebration of how curb space can serve people, not just parked cars.”
According to the press release, there are “more than 35 participating restaurants across the five boroughs” showing up for the inaugural event. Thirteen of those are in Manhattan, including the following four on the Upper East Side:
- Bar Italia at 768 Madison Avenue (at 66th Street): will be offering 10% off the entire bill with mention of Curbside Dining Restaurant Week.
- La Goulue at 29 East 61st Street (between Park and Madison avenues): will be offering 10% off the entire bill with mention of Curbside Dining Restaurant Week.
- Orsay at 1057 Lexington Avenue (at 75th Street): will be offering 10% off the entire bill.
- The Mansion at 1634 York Avenue (at 86th Street): will be offering 20% off the entire meal.
We asked the organizers why more restaurants aren’t participating, and received this response from Sara Lind:
“Any and all restaurants are welcome to participate! We’ll add them to our web page if any more reach out. We conducted outreach to restaurants all across the city. We’re thrilled that about three dozen restaurants that offer curbside dining options have decided to participate to demonstrate that New Yorkers love outdoor dining and that elected officials need to make changes to the program to ensure that more establishments are able to participate in it.”
To learn more and view the full list, click here.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!