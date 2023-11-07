French and Italian Restaurants on Horizon

Community Board 8 held its Street Life Committee meeting on Monday evening. Restaurant owners and their reps attended via Zoom in order to further their liquor license applications, and we learned about two new spots opening on the Upper East Side.
Harold Moore is planning to open a small French restaurant at 964 Lexington Avenue, between 70th and 71st streets. “It’s essentially a revamp of a concept I did downtown called Commerce, once upon a time.”
Commerce operated in the West Village from 2008 to 2015.
“Chef Harold Moore serves terrific fresh pastas, a monster pork chop, and one of New York’s very best chickens for two. The space here has a cool old-school vibe,” an Eater author wrote in 2013.
Moore expects the UES restaurant to come with 55-60 seats. He went on to describe it as “essentially American, but a French soul.” East Pole Fish was the last tenant to occupy this space.
Advertisement
Joseph Salimeni and Bill Loesch are planning on opening a 55-seat Italian restaurant at 1642 Third Avenue (East 92nd Street).
Loesh is a co-founder of Baya Bar, a juice bar with 25 locations. He also mentioned that they’d be opening a spot at 1614 Third Avenue, between 90th and 91st streets.
Chef Joe Salimeni is the owner of J’s On the Bay in Staten Island and a graduate of the French Culinary Institute.
Expected hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.