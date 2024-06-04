Gerry’s Place Closes After Very Short UES Run

Gerry’s Place, an Irish bar that opened just over a year ago at 1664 Third Avenue (between 93rd and 94th streets), has announced its permanent closure.
“We fought diligently to keep our establishment alive and booming, but the ever rising costs of keeping the doors open post-pandemic have made it impossible for us to do so,” the bar wrote on its Instagram page.
Gerry’s opened on March 15, 2023 – two days before St. Patrick’s Day and about a week after O’Flanagan’s, the space’s previous tenant, shut its doors.
The owner of Gerry’s, Gerry Fox, had acquired the space from a former O’Flanagan’s owner named Gerry McGwyne. The two Gerry’s had also opened a Gerry’s Place in Norwood, New Jersey in 2017. That location appears to be in good shape.
Gerry’s appeared to be a well-liked place during its short-lived run, wrapping things up with a Google score of 4.8 out of 5 stars (based on 46 reviews).
“Sorry to hear this, we’re sad to see you go and had a great time whenever we came to Gerry’s,” wrote one Instagram user in response to the bar’s announcement. “Best of luck and thank you for serving some of the best drinks and vibes.”
The space at 1664 Third Avenue appears to be available for rent.
We’ve reached out to Gerry’s Place for further comment.