Gracie’s Diner Prepares For One-Block Move

As relocations go, it’s not a big one, as Gracie’s Diner shifts from the southeast corner of East 86th Street and 2nd Avenue to 85th and 2nd early this fall. But changes inside — and out – will be more dramatic and, according to owner Steve Nikolakakos, better for customers and staff alike.
The new space, once home to a Mexican restaurant, will be three times the size as the 86th Street location, with capacity to seat 150 people indoors and outdoors and two new bathrooms. The menu will expand, too, to include more daily specials and plenty of gluten-free options.
Gracie’s regulars may not recognize the décor – a reimagined art deco look – but they will still be able to enjoy long-time favorites like Gracie’s own chicken pot pie, Brooklyn-born cheesecake, and chocolate mousse. Equally important, they will also pay the same prices, despite rising food costs.
Thirsty patrons will be pleased to find bartenders on hand to keep them hydrated at two full bars offering some newly added “special” proprietary drinks crafted just for the diner. Several shelves will also be stocked with an array of imported cooking products from the owner’s homeland of Sparta, including olive oil, feta cheese, oregano, and balsamic vinegar. “The best!” he exclaims.
Plans call for an early September opening barring any unexpected disruptions in the renovation schedule. Come by, drink, and dine at the new Gracie’s, reimagined retro style, at early 2022 prices.