Gray Hawk Grill is Closing

Gray Hawk Grill announced Friday on Instagram that it will be closing before the end of the month. The restaurant and bar at 1556 Second Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets, opened its doors in November 2020.
Get East Side Feed in Your Inbox
Steve Millan opened Gray Hawk in the midst of pandemic restrictions after working in the industry for 25 years. “I wasn’t going to walk away from something that I’ve dreamt of doing for so many years,” Millan told the NY Post at the time.
This was his first solo-owned restaurant, and he actually signed the lease for the Upper East Side space in Feb. 2020. “Then I got the keys four days before they shut the city down [in mid-March],” he told CNN.
Advertisement
Gray Hawk Grill will be closing on Feb. 24, but will “have live music Friday and Saturday night through 2/24.”
“It’s been our pleasure serving you and getting to know each of you who have made Gray Hawk such a special place,” the restaurant included in its farewell note.
Patrons were quick to respond to the unfortunate announcement with words of support and sorrow.
“Ah man, I love this place…Best burger in the neighborhood. Best wishes moving fwd you’ll be missed!” wrote one Instagram user. “This is terrible! Hands down, best staff in all of NYC. Huge loss for the UES,” wrote another.
During its relatively short run, Gray Hawk Grill quickly became a popular spot for its happy hours, weekend brunch and dishes including its steaks, fish, and buffalo cauliflower.