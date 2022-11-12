Independent Coffee Shop, Peaky Barista, Opens on Lex

Coffee shop Peaky Barista has opened its newest outpost at 1220 Lexington Avenue, between 82nd and 83rd streets.
According to a @TradedNY Instagram post back in May, the asking rent for the space was $160 per square foot per year, and the space measures 1,050 square feet. That would make the annual rent $168,000 and the monthly rent $14,000, though we’re not sure what the agreed upon lease terms were.
This is Peaky Barista’s third location; its other two are located on the Upper West Side.
Husband and wife owners Dragan and Sofija Bulic opened their first shop in September 2019 at 2680 Broadway, between 102nd and 103rd streets. They expanded with a second location at 667 Columbus Ave, between 92nd and 93rd streets, in September 2021.
Peaky Barista offers a variety of Stumptown coffees, homemade sweet and savory pastries, and funky furniture with “European vibe[s].”
To learn more, visit peakybarista.com or follow @peakybarista on Instagram.