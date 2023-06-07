Italian Food News

At Community Board 8’s Tuesday evening Street Life committee meeting, we learned that an Italian sandwich shop will be opening on the UES, while a long-time Italian restaurant will be relocating but staying in the neighborhood.
All’Antico Vinaio – a popular Italian sandwich shop with two Manhattan locations – is planning a third NYC outpost at 36 East 60th Street, between Park and Madison avenues. A restaurant representative described it as an “artisanal sandwich shop ” that’s “primarily takeout.” While most people do takeout, the rep said there will be “four to eight tables or so with two to four seats per table. And then there will also be wine [and] beer offered, though it’s a very small part of the operations. Additionally, there will be some seasonal outdoor dining on the sidewalk only. Again, for date tables, two to four seats per table. There will also be some ambient recorded music.” The original All’Antico Vinaio is in Florence, Italy, and it is wildly popular. The other NYC shops can be found in Hell’s Kitchen and the West Village.
The owners of Tiramisu, an Italian restaurant which has been running at 1410 Third Ave (at 80th Street) since 1989, are planning to relocate as “the building that they’re currently in was sold and is set to be demolished in October,” an attorney for the restaurant told CB8. The new spot will be at 1643 Second Avenue (between 85th and 86th streets) and will be the same restaurant with “the exact same method of operation” and “a few tables on the sidewalk, just like they [have] at their current location, but no structure or anything like that.”
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.