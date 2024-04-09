Jean-Georges’ abcV to Open at Mark Hotel

There will soon be even more Jean-Georges to enjoy on the Upper East Side. The Michelin-star-holding, James Beard award-winning chef is expanding his offerings at The Mark Hotel (Madison and 77th) by transforming its outdoor dining space into an outpost of his “plant-forward” abcV (h/t Haute Living).
abcV, the third of his restaurants in ABC Home, first opened at 38 East 19th St. in 2017. The V stands for vegetables, and abcV is a vegetarian endeavor helmed by Chef Neal Harden of Pure Food and Wine. A second location was opened in the Tin Building last August, although it is part of the food court atmosphere and not a sit-down restaurant.
Jean-Georges has long been the hotel restaurant at The Mark, even providing their room service, so this will be an extension of his culinary presence. According to the hotel’s website, abcV will take over the space that was formerly The Mark Chalet, transforming it into “a limited-time must-visit dining destination” with a menu that “caters to vegan, vegetarians, gluten-free diners and those looking to be inspired by plant-based dishes.” The all-day menu features smoothies and juices, shared plates, salads, and a variety of “warm and sustaining” dishes like wood roasted baby artichoke and mushroom walnut bolognese.
While prices aren’t listed on the hotel’s website, some dishes overlap with the Flatiron location where the green chickpea hummus is listed at $23 and the mushroom bolognese is $30. New York Magazine gives the original location a very good rating with an 83 out of 100, saying, “it’s hard to argue with the range, inventive quality, or the execution of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s meatless, veggie-saturated culinary vision.” The New York Times gave the restaurant two stars the year it opened and called the food, “light, colorful, fresh and easy to like.”
abcV will be opening this month at the Mark as a limited-time venue through summer. Hours are 11am-3pm for lunch and 5pm-10pm for dinner daily. Reservations must be made 30 days in advance via Resy.