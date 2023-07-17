Kosher Chocolatier to Open UES Storefront

NETO Chocolate has spent nearly ten years selling its sweets online, at pop-ups, festivals and locations across the city, including Chelsea Market and 2beans. Now, the kosher chocolatier is getting ready to open its doors at 197 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third avenues.
Founded by Amir Sharon, NETO has spent the majority of its history crafting chocolates out of its factory in Brooklyn. The chocolates are produced in small batches, with each one rolled, cut, dipped and decorated by hand. The company is known for its variety of flavors including, among others, Blood Orange, Morello Cherry, House Ganache, Rose, Coconut Praline, and Almond and Pistachio Marzipan.
All NETO’s chocolates are kosher certified by Tartikov – Rabbi Yechiel Babad and are all parve. NETO’s chocolates are also 100% vegan, with the exception of nougat which uses egg whites. NETO’s other products (which are also kosher, parve and vegan) include almond clusters, fruit and nut barks, and chocolate covered pretzel rods, Oreos and orange slices.
While NETO’s store has yet to open, Yelp reviews of their chocolates from online and festival customers are positive.
Sharon tells us the store should be up and running within the next two weeks.