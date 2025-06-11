Krispy Chickpea Brings Fresh Falafel & Juicy Kebabs to the UES

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Krispy Chickpea, a new falafel and kebab spot, has opened up on the Upper East Side, providing some much-kneaded delicious, pita-assisted Middle Eastern fare to the neighborhood.
Located at 301 East 90th Street (on the corner of Second Avenue), an employee told East Side Feed on Tuesday afternoon that the cozy restaurant soft-opened five days ago, on June 5, and that business was going very well so far.
This author opted for a classic falafel pita with all the fixings: tzakiki, hot sauce, pickles and Middle Eastern salad. At $6.99, the sandwich isn’t only a bargain, it’s a delicious one; the pita was clearly fresh without a hint of any stale bits that plague inferior restaurants, and the falafel was that perfect balance of juicy and crunchy and fragrant. I also had one of their fresh-squeezed organic juices, a fantastic combination of beet, apple, ginger and carrot ($6.99 for a generous small).
The space itself, which is open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m. at this point, has the vibe of a groovy coffee shop. Though seating is not abundant, if you can land a seat on the lush couch it’s a super comfortable way to enjoy this type of cuisine, especially in the summer (the space is particularly well air-conditioned, which I appreciated immensely).
Besides falafel, Krispy Chickpea offers some favorite Middle Eastern meat options such as a lamb kebab (which comes in a pita for $7.99 or a hummus-accompanied bowl for $10.99), as well as a chicken kebab for the same price options. The restaurant also serves a wide variety of other juices, including a classic green concoction composed of celery, cucumber, apple, lime and cucumber, as well as carrot, orange and ginger; there’s also a create-your-own option (smalls are $6.99, while larges are $8.50). And just in time for summer, customers can also order smoothies or acai bowls ($7 and $9, respectively).
Though the employees working on Tuesday couldn’t say when Krispy Chickpea would emerge from its “soft-opening” phase, I think it’s safe to say that it will be in the coming weeks given the consistent foot traffic and terrific food.
Sounds great. We miss the Chick Pea at 98th and Lexington.
make that 98th and Madison!