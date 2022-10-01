La Pecora Bianca Opens October 6

Italian restaurant La Pecora Bianca will be opening its seventh location on Thursday, October 6 at 1562 Second Avenue at 81st Street (the Beckford House & Tower condo development).
La Pecora Bianca, which means “the white sheep” in Italian, was founded in 2015 and can also be found in Nomad, Midtown, Bryant Park, SoHo, the Meatpacking District and on the Upper West Side.
The Italian mini-chain offers local and seasonal cuisines with lots of veggie and pasta dishes. Some popular plates include its “signature gramigna with sausage and broccolini” and “tagliatelle with beef and pork bolognese.”
The wine list is completely Italian, and comes with its own private label organic rosé.
La Pecora Bianca’s owner is Mark Barak, who is also the co-owner of Claudette in Greenwich Village.
Gotham Mag include La Pecora Bianca in its list of best places in NYC to get Cacio e Pepe (a pasta dish which translates in English to “cheese and pepper”).
To learn more, visit www.lapecorabianca.com.