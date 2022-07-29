Matto Opens Newest East Side Location; 2 More on the Way

Matto Espresso has opened its newest location at 696 Lexington Avenue at 57th Street, and the affordable coffee chain is offering “free coffee for all” until August 5.
With about locations in Manhattan, five currently live on the UES — and two more are “coming soon” — one at 63rd and Second Ave, one at 75th and First Ave.
The kosher bean brand founded by Moshe Maman is famous for its $2.50 price tag for everything on the menu (though it used to be $2 for everything).
The franchise model business has grown despite the pandemic through a high volume of daily customers. “It’s fast, and we sell it fresh” said one Matto employee in an interview with Our Town. Most of its storefronts are also small, so people come and go pretty quickly.
In addition to a range of hot and cold coffee drinks, Matto offers baked goods like croissants, cookies and donuts.