Maz Mezcal Opens for Pickup + Delivery at New Location

After about seven months in limbo, the beloved family-run Mexican spot that fed the Upper East Side for almost four decades is back in business — and you can now order from its new home.
AdvertisementMaz Mezcal announced Friday that it is officially open for pickup and delivery from 304 East 78th Street, just off Second Avenue, with a full reopening on the way. “We’re thrilled to share that our kitchen is officially complete,” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post. “The stoves are on, the grills are hot, and the aromas we’ve missed so much have finally begun to fill our new space.”
The restaurant is open daily for pickup and delivery from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hungry neighbors can place an order by calling 212-472-1599.
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The reopening caps a long road back for the Silva family, who revealed the new location in April after taking over the former Anand space. Maz Mezcal served its final meal at 316 East 86th Street last November, leaving its longtime home after the building’s new management sought roughly $10,000 more per month in rent, a personal guarantee, and a preference for a national corporate tenant.
The closure prompted an outpouring of support from regulars, including a community GoFundMe campaign organized by longtime patrons that raised more than $60,000 to help the family secure and build out a new space.
Eduardo and Maria Silva first opened Maz Mezcal in 1987, and the family has carried on the restaurant’s legacy following Eduardo’s passing in 2020. Now, less than a mile from where it started its latest chapter, the stoves are lit once more.
A full reopening is coming soon. We’ll share the details once Maz Mezcal announces them.
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