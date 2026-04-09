Maz Mezcal Reveals New Upper East Side Location

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A familiar name in Upper East Side dining is preparing to settle into a new home — less than a mile from the one it left behind.
AdvertisementMaz Mezcal, the family-run Mexican restaurant that served its final meal at 316 East 86th Street last November after nearly four decades, is relocating to 304 East 78th Street, just off Second Avenue, owner Mary Silva and restaurant manager Conor Healy told Community Board 8’s Street Life Committee this week.
The restaurant will be taking over the space currently occupied by Anand, an Indian restaurant. Healy told the committee the new location will feature roughly 67 chairs and about 25 tables across 1,500 square feet of restaurant space, and that they expect to open within a month or two.
Silva and Healy appeared before the committee to apply for a liquor license for the new space. The committee approved the application unanimously.
We called Anand and an employee told us he didn’t know whether the restaurant will be relocating versus closing for good. We’ve also written to the restaurant and will post an update if and when they reply.
Maz Mezcal announced last November that it would leave its longtime home after the building’s new management sought roughly $10,000 more per month in rent, along with a personal guarantee and a preference for a national corporate tenant.
The news prompted an outpouring of community support. A GoFundMe campaign organized by longtime patrons Kaena Clark and Marc Berman has since raised more than $60,000 to help the Silva family cover the costs of securing and building out a new space.
AdvertisementEduardo and Maria Silva first opened Maz Mezcal in 1987 following the closure of their earlier restaurant, El Sombrero, which had operated nearby since 1972. Eduardo, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the 101st Airborne, ran the kitchen daily until his passing in 2020. His wife Maria, daughter Gabrielle, and son-in-law Conor have continued to carry on his legacy.
We’ll share updates as Maz Mezcal approaches its opening at the new location.
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