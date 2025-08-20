Home
Mighty Quinn’s Officially Closes UES Location

Mighty Quinn’s Officially Closes UES Location

August 20, 2025 Food & Drink 2 Comments

Photo by Ethan Harfenist

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ has quietly closed its Upper East Side location at 1492 Second Avenue, ending a nearly decade-long run on the block between 77th and 78th streets.

Advertisement


The closure doesn’t come as a total surprise. Back in January, East Side Feed reported that the restaurant’s future was uncertain, with a corporate representative acknowledging that their ten-year lease was expiring in 2025 and that they were “not 100% in either direction” on whether to renew. At the time, they hinted that inflation and lease negotiations could influence the decision—now, it seems, the decision has been made.

Signage is now plastered in the window thanking the neighborhood for its patronage.

Photo by Ethan Harfenist

The UES spot first opened in February 2016 as part of the fast-casual BBQ chain’s rapid expansion across New York and beyond. Launched in 2011 by pitmaster Hugh Mangum, Mighty Quinn’s began as a Smorgasburg stall in Brooklyn before opening a brick-and-mortar location in the East Village in 2013. That original location shuttered in 2023 after a ten-year run.

In its heyday, Mighty Quinn’s carved out a loyal following for its smoked brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, and southern-style sides like mac and cheese and sweet potato casserole. The brand even reached as far as Dubai and began franchising in 2021, branding itself as one of the fastest-growing BBQ concepts in the U.S.

Reviews for the UES location were mixed, though it still served as a go-to for neighborhood BBQ cravings and late-night bites.

There’s been no public statement from the company about the closure, but as of this week, the UES storefront has been shuttered.

No word yet on what might be moving into the space but we’ll keep you posted.

Have a news tip? Send it to us here!

.




Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

Tags:

Latest Comments

  1. DKNY August 20, 2025

    The food was good, but prices were out of control.

    Reply
  2. Hussein Ahman Uttah August 20, 2025

    “began franchising in 2021, branding itself as one of the fastest-growing BBQ concepts in the U.S”

    So it wasn’t GreedyLandlordSyndrome?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Get us in your inbox!