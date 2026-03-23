Moduwa York 84 Bagels & Deli Closing this Month

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A neighborhood deli that has served the Upper East Side around the clock for years is shutting down.
Moduwa York 84 Bagels & Deli, located at 1592 York Avenue at the corner of East 84th Street, will close permanently on March 29th, according to a notice posted in the window of the business.
Advertisement“After years of business, Moduwa 84 Bagel Deli will be closing its doors permanently on March 29th,” the notice reads. “We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your loyalty and support over the years.”
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The deli, which operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week, opened at the York Avenue location in 2018. The space was previously home to TJ Flowers & Events.
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News of the closure began circulating on Reddit, where regulars expressed disappointment. One commenter noted the difficulty of losing a 24-hour option on the Upper East Side, writing that there are few remaining. Another said they had lived on the block since the deli opened and didn’t know what they’d do without it.
No reason for the closure was given in the notice. We tried to call the deli for comment but there was no answer.
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