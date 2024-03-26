More Sushi: Mikado Opens Fifth NYC Location

Get East Side Feed in Your Inbox for more Upper East Side Food News
A new sushi restaurant has opened on Lexington Ave between 61st and 62nd streets. The location just north of Bloomingdales has long been a bustling retail and restaurant scene.
The newest branch of New Mikado is named Mikado 800 Lexington, for the address. This is not the first time the space has been occupied by a sushi spot; it was previously home to Ginza until it’s closing during the pandemic and a representative for Mikado said during the Community Board 8 Street Life Committee meeting this month that it has been a “sushi place for more than 20 years.”
This is the fifth Mikado location in the city, quickly following the opening of a restaurant on Pearl Street in the Financial District last month. According to their website, they use “only the freshest ingredients employ(ing) traditional techniques to deliver authentic Japanese flavors.”
With their traditional and more trendy offerings at reasonable price points, the Mikado location in Chelsea (109 West 14th Street) was named a “Great Place for Bargain Sushi” by Eater, which added that even in their “inexpensive set meals, some very refined pieces of sushi sometimes appear.” Eater also named the Chelsea location one of their “25 Essential Restaurants in Chelsea” where they called it a “quintessential sushi takeout spot” that “got fancier” when it moved to a new location last year.
Their online menu includes classic sushi combos like 4 maki rolls ($28) and a 2 maki, 4 piece sushi ($34). Starters like miso soup ($4) or a crispy rice sampler ($15) are available. Rolls come as 8 pieces and most are priced at $16. Some special rolls, like the scallop yuzu ($26) and uni wagyu ($44) are priced higher. Nigiri sushi comes two pieces per serving and are priced from $12 for fish like salmon, yellow tail, and unagi, up to $26 for uni with truffle paste or wagyu foie gras. You can follow the Upper East Side location on Instagram at @Mikado800Lex.
