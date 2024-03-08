Nello Faces Eviction: Report

According to a March 7 report by Page Six, Nello – the swanky Italian restaurant at 696 Madison Avenue (between 62nd and 63rd streets) known for attracting high-profile and celebrity diners – is facing an eviction over approximately $5 million in back rent.
The restaurant was closed on Thursday, the publication notes, with a Marshal’s notice posted in the window and former employees spotted moving furniture out of the space.
A “source” told Page Six that owner Thomas Makkos hasn’t paid rent since 2019 and owes his landlord about $5 million, but his representative says “The number is not correct” and negotiations with the landlord are apparently taking place. The representative also says the shutdown is “temporary” and they hope to reopen (if not here than at a different location).
Nello also owes $240,996 to Con Edison, according to the report.
The restaurant has a Google score of 3.2, a Yelp score of 2.2, and quite a few reviews with the word “scam” in all caps and complaints about the use of trickery and pressure tactics when it comes to collecting money.
In other UES restaurant news, Zawa Japanese (at 354 East 66th Street) has announced it will be closing on March 16 and that the space will return as a “a restaurant specializing in ‘omakase’ by chef Makoto Yoshizawa, where you can enjoy the chef’s special dishes.”
View this post on Instagram