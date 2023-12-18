New Boba Place on E. 96th Street

There’s a new boba spot in the neighborhood. T-Time Boba had its soft-opening a few days ago at 100 East 96th Street (between Park and Lexington avenues) and is planning a bigger grand opening after the holidays.
Co-owner Muneeb Mojahed told East Side Feed he wanted to create a space for people to hang out – whether it’s kids coming after school or Mt Sinai staffers coming after a long shift.
Mojahed also owns No Pulp, a juice bar on the Lower East Side, in addition to a construction company. Some of his recent construction jobs have been near East 96th Street, and after looking around to see what the area was missing, he saw an opportunity for a thriving boba shop.
T-Time offers an array of boba teas from classic brewed and milk teas, fruit teas, and even a few T-Time special teas like Taro Milk and Tiger Sugar milk, which are both beautiful and tasty. In additional to boba they offer several pop bubbles and other add-ins. The shop also has a selection of slushies in fruity flavors as well as coffee drinks, crepes, waffles, and noodles. All bubble teas are priced between $5.75 and $8.50 and come in 16oz or 22oz cups.
Mojahed says they’ve already gotten a “lotta love” from the Upper East Side. T-Time is currently open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.