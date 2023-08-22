New Chinese Hot Spot Open on Third Ave

The Upper East Side is welcoming a new Chinese fusion restaurant. Tang by Mr. Sun, owned and operated by Jackey Sun of the Michelin-honored Hunan House in Queens, has opened at 1442 Third Ave. (between 82nd and 83rd streets). The opening was announced in an August 15 Instagram post.
The restaurant cites “elegance and high-quality ingredients” and counts traditional Chinese staples that are “elevated to new heights” among its offerings, per the announcement. Among the dishes highlighted in the restaurant’s first few Instagram posts are scallion pancakes with truffle mushroom, beef ribs with red wine sauce and pumpkin cream, lychee spring balls and tiger prawn satay.
Sun’s Hunan House in Flushing was among Michelin’s Bib Gourmand awarded restaurants in 2016, an honor given to establishments where diners can enjoy quality food at attractive prices. J.G. Melon, UVA and San Matteo are other Upper East Side hot spots to have received the honor that year.
Sun also operates Chairman Sun in Long Island City, China Xiang near Times Square, and Mr. Sun near Rockefeller Center.
“Tang, located in the Upper East Side, offers a unique fusion of Eastern and Western culinary traditions,” the restaurant states on its Google page. “Our founder envisioned a place where Chinese cuisine is celebrated for its elegance, not just the familiar heavy, oily dishes.”
The space was most recently occupied by Shun Lee, which opened there in summer of 2022. Previously, it housed Mad River Bar & Grill prior to its closing in 2020.