New Colombian Restaurant Opening on Lex

A Colombian restaurant is preparing to open at 1007 Lexington Avenue between 72nd and 73rd streets, previously home to Ikinari Steak and before that, Swifty’s (which abruptly closed in 2016).
The forthcoming eatery’s owner and a legal representative presented their plans to Community Board 8 on Tuesday evening.
Diana Carrillo has 13 years of restaurant experience as the owner of Chicken Coop, a Columbian restaurant in Valley Stream, Long Island.
The name of her new spot will be Maria Mulata Colombian Restaurant, according to community board agenda notes.
Carrillo’s lawyer told the board they’re planning on doing some renovations before opening, including reinstalling a bar.
The space measures about 540 square feet and can accommodate about 50 people.
CB8 approved their application for a liquor, beer and wine license (the application will now go to the SLA).
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.