Home
New Details Revealed About Sotheby’s Upcoming Upper East Side Restaurant and Bakery

New Details Revealed About Sotheby’s Upcoming Upper East Side Restaurant and Bakery

October 16, 2025 Food & Drink No Comments
Breuer Building 945 Madison Avenue

The Breuer Building in 2019 (as the Met Breuer). Photo by Flickr user ajay_suresh

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox

Earlier this year, East Side Feed reported that the team behind SoHo’s acclaimed French restaurant La Mercerie would handle dining operations at Sotheby’s new Upper East Side headquarters at the landmark Breuer building. Now, Eater NY has revealed additional details — including names, timing, and what to expect when doors open.

Advertisement

The restaurant, set to debut in spring 2026, will be called Marcel — a nod to architect Marcel Breuer, who designed the striking Brutalist building at 945 Madison Avenue at the corner of East 75th Street. Inside Marcel will be La Mercerie Patisserie, a café and bakery offering pastries and coffee to-go, as well as Paris- and Vienna-inspired seating for guests looking to linger.

Both establishments come from Roman and Williams, the design studio that created La Mercerie and operates it alongside chef and partner Marie-Aude Rose, who will also lead the kitchen at Marcel. La Mercerie’s executive chef Heloise Fischbach is also involved. Known for its elegant precision and classic French fare, La Mercerie has been recognized by The New York Times, The New Yorker, and the James Beard Foundation.

Sotheby’s purchased the Breuer building for roughly $100 million and will officially open its new headquarters — complete with galleries and auction spaces — on November 8, 2025. The dining partnership follows a similar collaboration at its York Avenue location, which features an outpost of Sant Ambroeus.

Roman and Williams, founded by Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, is celebrated for designing restaurants such as The Dutch, Le Coucou, and the Standard Grill. Their return to the Upper East Side signals Sotheby’s intent to position its new home not only as a hub for art and design, but also as a new destination for refined dining.

ALSO READ: Via Carota Chefs to Reimagine Dining at The Met

Have a news tip? Send it to us here!

.




Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

Tags:

Get us in your inbox!