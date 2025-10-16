New Details Revealed About Sotheby’s Upcoming Upper East Side Restaurant and Bakery

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Earlier this year, East Side Feed reported that the team behind SoHo’s acclaimed French restaurant La Mercerie would handle dining operations at Sotheby’s new Upper East Side headquarters at the landmark Breuer building. Now, Eater NY has revealed additional details — including names, timing, and what to expect when doors open.
AdvertisementThe restaurant, set to debut in spring 2026, will be called Marcel — a nod to architect Marcel Breuer, who designed the striking Brutalist building at 945 Madison Avenue at the corner of East 75th Street. Inside Marcel will be La Mercerie Patisserie, a café and bakery offering pastries and coffee to-go, as well as Paris- and Vienna-inspired seating for guests looking to linger.
Both establishments come from Roman and Williams, the design studio that created La Mercerie and operates it alongside chef and partner Marie-Aude Rose, who will also lead the kitchen at Marcel. La Mercerie’s executive chef Heloise Fischbach is also involved. Known for its elegant precision and classic French fare, La Mercerie has been recognized by The New York Times, The New Yorker, and the James Beard Foundation.
Sotheby’s purchased the Breuer building for roughly $100 million and will officially open its new headquarters — complete with galleries and auction spaces — on November 8, 2025. The dining partnership follows a similar collaboration at its York Avenue location, which features an outpost of Sant Ambroeus.
Roman and Williams, founded by Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, is celebrated for designing restaurants such as The Dutch, Le Coucou, and the Standard Grill. Their return to the Upper East Side signals Sotheby’s intent to position its new home not only as a hub for art and design, but also as a new destination for refined dining.
ALSO READ: Via Carota Chefs to Reimagine Dining at The Met
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!