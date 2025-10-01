New Food: Himalaya Vegan Organic, Uptown Cafe and Pastries, KAYU ®, Boba Whale

For more restaurant openings, be sure to sign up for our free email newsletter.
Signage is up on York Avenue between 75th and 76th streets for Himalaya Vegan Organic (h/t @uptown_girls_ues). This will be the Sacramento, CA-based restaurant’s second location. “The cuisine here is largely influenced by a Macrobiotic Diet, to reduce animal products, and eat locally grown foods that are in season,” the eatery’s website states. “The Macrobiotic Diet stems from Zen Buddhism and its origins came from Japan. The diet tries to balance the supposed yin and yang elements of food, a diet based primarily on grains, vegetables, and other plants.”
AdvertisementUptown Cafe and Pastries opened in early September at 100 East 96th Street (between Park and Lexington avenues). Google reviews, while limited, are mostly positive, with praises for the new eatery’s iced honey and oat lattes as well as its lavender matcha. Online photos also show a display case with donuts, cake slices, muffins and other pastries, in addition to a decent amount of interior seating and coffee and pastry-themed wallpaper.
KAYU ®, a bakery with locations in Dubai and London, is opening a location on the southwest corner of 82nd and Third Avenue (h/t @uesthings, who notes that contractor renovating the space shared recent images on Instagram). “Visitors to Kayu can expect to find a menu filled with Chef Bourgi’s signature creations, such as the Animation Citron, which showcases the perfect balance of sweet and tangy with layers of organic lemon and white chocolate crumble,” reads a description about the brand’s London location. “The pastry selection is designed to highlight a variety of textures and flavours, with influences from French and Middle Eastern cuisine. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet afternoon treat or hosting a special occasion, Kayu in Mayfair offers an elevated dessert experience that combines the best of both worlds.” We’ve reached out to the business as well as the contractor for a target opening date and exact address.
Boba Whale, a bubble tea shop, has opened its second Upper East Side location at 958 Lexington Avenue (at 70th Street). The original spot is located at 1138 First Avenue (between 62nd and 63rd streets). The shop offers a variety of bubble and milk teas, Indonesian coffees and desserts, crepes, cold brews, slushees and more. The best-selling item is their Brown Sugar Milk Tea (here’s what that looks like).
