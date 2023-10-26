New Greek Eatery Mykonian House Opens Doors

A new Greek restaurant, Mykonian House, has opened its doors at 25 East 83rd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues. Mykonian House has taken over the corner formerly occupied by Italian restaurant Giovanni.
The new restaurant’s menu (view here) offers Greek classics like handmade phyllo spanakopita, lamb chops, avgolemono and grilled octopus. They also boast a selection of fish directly sourced from the shores of Greece, with early online reviews praising their seafood dishes like lavraki, a Mediterranean seabass.
Alina Borys, the owner of Mykonian House, has enlisted the expertise of Gregory Politis, a seasoned restaurateur with over twenty years of experience. Politis, who was formerly a co-owner of the successful Upper East Side Greek restaurants Korali and Yefsi Estiatorio, is now managing the day-to-day operations at Mykonian House. He tells East Side Feed that early customers have been raving about the restaurant’s traditional Greek fare, with lamb chops and their Mykonian Chip – thin-cut zucchini and eggplant fried with kefalograviera – being standout favorites.
Mykonian House also comes with a bar complete with a sommelier and mixologist. Politis says he went to great lengths to create a warm and elegant space, sourcing all interiors directly from Greece. The soft lighting and stone decor are meant to evoke the Aegean Sea style, with one reviewer calling the ambiance “chic yet unassuming.” Politis hinted at exciting developments, saying, “Visit us next week, when we will launch an expanded drink list with a unique selection of wines.”
You can enjoy a special prix fixe menu during lunch that includes two courses and dessert for $35. Mykonian House is open daily for lunch from 12-3 p.m. and dinner from 5-10 p.m. You can follow them on Instagram @mykonian_house.