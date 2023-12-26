New Juice Bar, Kosher Steakhouse

A new juice bar and kosher steakhouse have opened their doors on the UES – Patch was first to report – closing out a year filled with lots of new eating and drinking establishments opening in the neighborhood.
Green Mandala is now open at 1232 Lexington Avenue, between 83rd and 84th streets. The bowl and juice bar has a location on East 28th Street with pretty outstanding reviews: 5 stars on Google, 4.9 stars on Uber Eats, 4.7 on Seamless and 4.5 on Yelp (though most of the hidden reviews gave them 5 stars, so this number is misleading and the real score should be higher). Two popular items include their Classic Nut Butter Bowl (an acai bowl with almond milk, nut butter, banana, strawberries and blueberries) and their Caffeine Rush juice (almond milk, peanut butter, banana, coffee, blueberries and acai). Follow @greenmandala22 on Instagram to learn more.
A glatt kosher restaurant called Sip and Sizzle has opened its doors at 1599 York Avenue, between 84th and 85th streets. Sip and Sizzle says it is “Under the supervision of the Orthodox Union” and describes itself as a “Bucharian and Mediterranean Steakhouse.” Here’s a look at the menu. The new spot replaces Nargila Grill, and recent posts on Great Kosher Restaurants Foodies (a Facebook group) indicate the space was fully renovated. Follow @sipandsizzleny on Instagram to learn more.