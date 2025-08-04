Home
New Mexican Spot Opens on First Avenue

August 4, 2025 Food & Drink No Comments

MAYA Mexican Grill has opened its doors at 1586 First Avenue (between 82nd and 83rd streets), which was previously home to Inase Sushi.

The menu (view here) features a selection of create-your-own burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more, with a generous list of meats, toppings and sauces.

This is MAYA’s second location; its original is in Elmont, Long Island.

Reviews are positive so far, with five 5-star reviews and one 1-star review on Google. People have praised the new eatery’s reasonable prices, fresh ingredients, generous portions and swift service.

MAYA also got a nice shout out from @i.love.yorkville.

“I loaded up on a make your own bowl with succulent chicken, had consommé dripping down to my elbows with birria tacos, and went absolutely crazy for the stuffed churros and Dulce de leche,” the local Instagrammer wrote.

Learn more about the new spot at mayamexgrill.com.

