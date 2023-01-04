New Restaurants Coming: Seafood, Upscale Korean

Alexandra Shapiro, owner of Flex Mussels, has announced plans to reopen Hoexter’s, her father Bobby’s popular seafood restaurant from 1977. Patch was the first to report on this forthcoming revival.
The new Hoexter’s will be located in the former Flex Mussels space at 174 East 82nd Street, which is right around the corner from the original Hoexter’s, according to Patch.
Flex Mussels had to vacate this space last summer due to a fire. The restaurant ended up moving about a block away, which left the old location vacant.
Shapiro saw this as an opportunity to reopen Hoexter’s. She was originally inspired to do so after stumbling across an Etsy listing for a matchbook from the original eatery.
Shapiro envisions the new Hoexter’s as a “real old New York neighborhood place” where customers can sit at the bar and enjoy a range of foods like shrimp cocktail, burgers, and steaks. The restaurant will have a “classy but approachable” design.
Shapiro told Patch the new Hoexter’s could be open by early summer.
Advertisement
Anto, a Korean restaurant by restaurateur Tony Park, will soon open at 243 East 58th Street, Crain’s New York Business reports.
The two-floor, six-thousand square-foot eatery will have room for up to 130 guests.
Park tells Crain’s the first floor will come with bar and table seating, while the second level will offer a 13-seat Korean tasting menu and two dining rooms. The menu will include dishes such as lettuce wraps, short rib skewers, and Seoul noodles. An exact opening date has yet to be announced.
Park is also the owner of Angelina Bakery, which has locations in Times Square and the Garment District; Katherine, a cocktail bar in Midtown; and Antoya, a Korean BBQ restaurant on West 32nd Street.