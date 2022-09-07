New Restaurants (Italian, Mexican) and a Beer + Wine Menu at the AMC

At a recent Community Board 8 meeting, we learned about two new restaurants opening on the Upper East Side, one old restaurant making a move, and an entertainment venue looking to upgrade its drink offerings.
Long-standing Italian restaurant Campagnola will be moving from 1382 First Avenue (between 73rd and 74th streets) to 1456 First Avenue (between 75th and 76th streets). “We’re in a situation where we’re not able to get things done with our landlord and have had to look and find a close proximity new location to be able to move,” said the eatery’s owner, Curt Huegel of Host Restaurants.
Advertisement
Taco Zone will be opening its second NYC restaurant at 1750 First Avenue, between 90th and 91st streets. The Mexican restaurant now exists as a standalone location in Brooklyn, and while one of its draws is a live mariachi band, restaurant representatives ensured the board that they’d only be playing prerecorded music at the Upper East Side outpost.
Chef Rocco Sacramone — owner of Astoria’s Trattoria L’incontro, which he opened in 1999 — will be bringing a new Italian restaurant to 1572 Second Avenue, between 81st and 82nd streets.
The AMC Orpheum at 1538 Third Avenue, between 86th and 87th streets, has applied for a wine and beer license, and a representative for the company said they’re hoping to be able to serve drinks as soon as the theater opens (which means some moviegoers could be drinking as early as 10 a.m.). While AMC’s policy states that no guests will be served more than three drinks per visit, there was quite a bit of concern from board members. One opponent was simply concerned about people getting too drunk, while another was afraid of mixing alcohol with NYC’s recently modified gun laws. However, most board members liked the idea, and the application was approved to go to the New York State Liquor Authority.
Also, if you missed our recent Instagram post, here’s even more food & drink on the way:
View this post on Instagram