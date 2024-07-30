New Surf & Turf Spot Set to Open Friday

The space which was previously home to Parlor Steak and Fish will finally get a new tenant this week. Catch n’ Chop is set to open on Friday, August 2 at 1600 Third Avenue (at the corner of East 90th Street).
The new surf and turf restaurant was originally announced in December, and anticipation has been high since the large space has sat empty since 2018.
While similarly themed to the space’s former occupant, the new venture is being spearheaded by the cousins behind Siena Café, just down the street at 1580 Third Avenue.
In January, Russ Sujak and Emir Mrkulik told Our Town how they’re using their family’s extensive steakhouse experience and knowledge of the neighborhood to create this new space.
Catch n’ Chop’s website describes it as a “chef driven modern American Steakhouse with a focus on sustainable, fresh seafood and raw bar,” welcoming customers to “Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.”
According to the menu on the website, starters feature steakhouse staples like Tuna Tartare ($22) and Thick Cut Bacon ($20) as well as a wedge salad ($22). “Catch” entrees range from $38 for the Farro Island Salmon to $47 for the Lobster Diavolo. Items on the “Chop” list are more extensive, with a Cauliflower steak at $30 for those who aren’t into the surf or the turf. They also have chicken ($32), pork ($34), and lamb ($54) offerings. As a steakhouse at heart, there is a porterhouse for two at $145, as well as other cuts of beef. Sides are also the usual steakhouse fare with creamed spinach, mushrooms, asparagus, and a variety of potatoes, all priced between $14-$16. The restaurant will offer a full bar with wine, beer, and cocktails.
The space has been renovated and looks ready to open with bright potted palms flanking the double doors at the entrance. Tables sit ready to greet customers, who can make reservations for this weekend on the restaurant’s website via Open Table. Hours are not listed, but were said to be 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Hope it can meet the rent hurdle, which supposedly was Parlor’s problem.