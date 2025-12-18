Nolita Favorite Shoo Shoo Opens Upper East Side Location

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A popular Nolita restaurant known for its Tel Aviv–inspired menu and lively café atmosphere has officially arrived on the Upper East Side.
Shoo Shoo East opened its doors on December 15 at 1477 Second Avenue, at the corner of East 77th Street, bringing its Mediterranean comfort food and share-friendly plates to the neighborhood. The space was previously home to Avenue Bakery, which closed late last year.
Since debuting downtown in 2018, Shoo Shoo has built a loyal following for its modern Mediterranean approach and relaxed, social dining style. The Upper East Side location carries over that same ethos, with a menu designed for communal eating and dishes rooted in seasonal ingredients, whole grains, and grass-fed proteins.
The menu features many of the dishes that helped make the original location a favorite, including warm hummus topped with whole chickpeas, labneh finished with za’atar, falafel served over apple salad, and a slow-cooked Moroccan lamb shoulder. Other standouts include schnitzel, shawarma, and a classic Greek salad.
Brunch is also a major focus. Options range from shakshuka with poached eggs and challah to a green herb omelet paired with Israeli chopped salad. There’s avocado toast topped with lentils, feta, and harissa, along with heartier fare like a schnitzel sandwich or a grass-fed harissa burger. For something sweet, diners can opt for brioche French toast with rose water, tahini-date cream, and fresh berries. Sides include Turkish bagels, herb fries, marinated chicken, and a selection of smoothies, fresh juices, and mint tea.
Shoo Shoo East offers plenty of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher-friendly choices, making it a flexible option for a wide range of diners.
The beverage program is equally expansive, featuring signature cocktails such as the lavender-infused Purple Rain and the mezcal-based Mi Tierra, alongside a global wine list with selections from France, Italy, Israel, and beyond. Mocktails, specialty teas, and smoothies round out the drink offerings.
