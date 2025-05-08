Not A Speakeasy Closes After 3-Year Run

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The owners of Not A Speakeasy have announced that the bar and restaurant has closed, three years after it first opened.
“Thank you for all the cocktails, late nights, hands in the air, and nights to remember. We will remember them and you always,” wrote the owners in a goodbye Instagram post. Local account @uppereastsidernyc commented, thanking them for all of the “lovely memories.”
The bar and restaurant, located at 301 East 84th (at the corner of Second Avenue) shut its doors on May 3. The secluded “speakeasy” hosted Netflix show watch-parties, drag bingo, and more. It was owned by Bond Property Group, which operates several bars and restaurants throughout Manhattan—including The UES, an Upper East Side ice cream speakeasy located at 1707 Second Avenue (between 88th and 89th streets).
In their post, Not A Speakeasy mentioned that Drag Bingo Thursdays will continue with @andrognynyc at The UES.
Despite offering a range of programming, Not A Speakeasy ended its run with a modest 3.6-star rating on Google. The less-than-favorable reviews mostly highlighted overpriced menu items and rude staff members, with some disappointed patrons also highlighting a gimmicky vibe and low-quality cocktails.
“I noticed this place has low ratings and I’m so sad!!” wrote a sad supporter two years ago. “I don’t understand why! I had a great time here!! It’s so cute, it’s definitely very eclectic and had a lot of goofy art but I thought the vibe was fun!! The drinks are so creative and cute I loved the menu. And everyone who works there was so nice!!! I would totally come back.”
The bar’s final post also announced the opening of a new Bond Property Group space, The Champagne Sea, slated to open next month on the Lower East Side. “[It] will have all the same NAS fun- DJs, Dancing, Drag Bingo, Comedy Shows and MORE!”
