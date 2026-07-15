One of Downtown’s Buzziest Frozen Yogurt Shops Is Coming to the Upper East Side

A self-serve frozen yogurt shop that’s drawn lines wrapped around the block at its two downtown locations is bringing its Australian-style froyo uptown — and the signage is already up on a prominent UES corner.
AdvertisementMimi’s will open at 997 Lexington Avenue at East 72nd Street, marking the brand’s third New York shop and its first on the Upper East Side. The company officially announced the location on Instagram this week, and a storefront sign has gone up at the space.
Founded by Australian transplant Amber Linz, Mimi’s opened as a pop-up in SoHo at 231 Lafayette Street in August 2025 and quickly became a warm-weather sensation — the brand says it handed cups to Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep during its opening weekend. A second location followed at 84 University Place in Greenwich Village this past March. The concept riffs on the easygoing, all-day café culture Linz has said she missed after moving from Australia, and the downtown shops have built a steady following since.
The shop leans health-forward, built around a Greek yogurt base that Mimi’s spent roughly a year developing, blended with milk, kefir and a small amount of cane sugar and made without high-fructose corn syrup or palm oil. Its rotating flavors use real fruit purées, including raspberry from Oregon, Alphonso mango from India, and a ceremonial-grade matcha produced in collaboration with Blank Street Coffee. Toppings are sourced seasonally through Natoora, the produce supplier used by a number of Michelin-starred kitchens, and range from Medjool dates to Italian pistachio sauce and Swedish candy. The self-serve yogurt runs $1.20 an ounce, with a typical cup landing somewhere between $11 and $18.
Mimi’s has not yet announced an opening date for the Lexington Avenue shop.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!