Patisserie Chanson: The Upper East Side’s Newest Sweet Spot

Patisserie Chanson – a European-style cafe and dessert spot – has soft-opened at 1293 Third Avenue between 74th and 75th streets. Offerings include sweet and savory baked goods, decadent desserts, croissant sandwiches, salads, and a whole host of signature teas and coffees.
This is Patisserie Chanson’s third location (but the first with its own app). The eatery was launched in 2016 and can be found in Flatiron and Tribeca, with a fourth outpost expected to open on the Upper West Side later this year. The new location comes with seven two-person stools.
Advertisement
One crowd favorite is the kouign-amann (which translates to “butter cake”), a round, multilayered cake made with laminated dough. Options include dark chocolate almond, salted caramel and regular.
Another popular pick is the “Messy Croissant” filled with Valrhona chocolate and covered with chocolate ganache. On the sweet side of things, croissants can also be found filled with raspberry jam and with almonds. On the savory side, Chanson offers an Everything Croissant and a number of sandwiches (the Smoked Salmon Croissant is highly recommended).
Additional sweets include an array of eclairs, tiramisu, fruit tarts, cakes and more.
They’ve also got a handful of cookies – chocolate chip, chocolate and orange crinkle, pistachio and raspberry – and more than a handful of macarons, which go for $2.50 a pop.
Patisserie Chanson is currently open at 1293 Third Ave. Tuesday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.