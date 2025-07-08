Philippe Chow to Leave Upper East Side After 20 Years, Reopen in Midtown

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
After two decades, Philippe Chow is preparing to relocate its flagship restaurant from the Upper East Side to Midtown.
The upscale Chinese restaurant will close its longtime location at 33 East 60th Street on Sunday, July 13, with plans to debut a new two-story space at 10 East 52nd Street in September. The move coincides with the restaurant’s 20th anniversary.
The upcoming Midtown location—designed by architecture firm 3877.design—will feature vaulted ceilings, a spacious bar, and private dining rooms accessed via elevator through a wine cellar. The brand says it will maintain its signature blend of glamour and hospitality, from tableside Peking duck service to its popular Salt & Pepper Lobster and Chicken Satay dishes.
Chef Philippe Chow, who co-founded the restaurant in 2005, said in a statement that while the address is changing, the guest experience won’t. “Our clientele has come to expect a high level of service, warmth, and generosity of spirit when they walk through our doors—and that will never change,” he said.
General Manager Edis Julevic, who has been with Philippe Chow since its inception, called the Fifth Avenue move “the realization of a dream,” noting that the relocation comes amid expansion into other markets including Washington, D.C., Kuwait City, and a planned opening in Nashville this August.
The Upper East Side closure follows legal friction with landlord Extell Development, which acquired the East 60th Street property and several neighboring buildings earlier this year for $103 million. Extell filed a lawsuit seeking over $1 million from the restaurant in March, claiming it had overstayed its lease and owed months of rent. The developer plans to demolish the building as part of a larger project that includes a 37-story apartment tower.
At the time of the lawsuit, Philippe Chow had not publicly confirmed a closing date. Now, with the July 13 end date officially set, guests are being encouraged to book a final visit to the original location before the doors close for good.
While Midtown preps for the new flagship, Philippe Chow fans can continue dining downtown at its Meatpacking District location inside the Dream Hotel.
