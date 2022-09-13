Playa Bowls Opens on Saturday

Playa Bowls, a popular purveyor of acai and pitaya bowls, smoothies and juices, will be opening its doors on the UES this Saturday, September 17.
The soon-to-open shop at 1471 Second Ave (between 76th and 77th streets) — previously home to Copper Kettle Kitchen — will be Playa Bowl’s 156th location in the country, and its eleventh in NYC.
The Jersey Shore-born company — which holds trademarks including “#GoBowlsDeep” and “Welcome to Pineappleland,” according to its website — appears to be growing quite rapidly. An outpost opened on the Upper West Side during March of this year, and it was announced at the time as the 141st Playa Bowls in the country.
The menu comes with a pretty huge number of bowls, or customers can create their own by choosing a base and toppings. They’ve also got 16 and 20 ounce smoothies; 12, 16 and 20 ounce juices; a coffee menu; cold pressed juices; and poke bowls.
The ballooning juicery has a pretty big social media following, and Kanye West appears to have visited a Playa Bowls in Davie, FL earlier this year.
A grand opening celebration will be taking place on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., and the first 50 customers will get free bowls and t-shirts, a company representative tells East Side Feed.