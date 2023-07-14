Popular Brooklyn Sweet Shop Expanding to Upper East Side

Mia’s Brooklyn Bakery is headed to the Upper East Side.
The shop currently has locations in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn and in Times Square. Thanks to an anonymous tip, East Side Feed has learned that a new location will be arriving at 85th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Advertisement
In an email to East Side Feed, a representative from Mia’s confirmed the news but shared that the space won’t be open for about 6 or 7 months. “We are very excited to be joining the neighborhood and our menu will be very similar to the Brooklyn location,” they added.
The bakery’s menu focuses on classic desserts and features a selection of cakes, New York-style cheesecakes, pies, cupcakes, cookies, tarts, assorted pastries, and a selection of gluten-free and vegan tarts. They also serve coffee, tea, hot chocolate, milkshakes, and specialty lattes.
Per Mia’s website, the bakery began when two families were discussing their love of desserts over dinner. “Later, over a fantastic baklava, they lamented about how hard it was to find exceptional classic desserts anymore,” the website’s ‘about’ section reads. “Not extravagant over-the-top creations, but the traditions perfected.”
According to the Brooklyn location’s Yelp page, popular desserts include the tres leches cupcake, tiramisu, Oreo cake, and Italian rainbow cookies.
Mia’s is also known for its custom cake creations for a variety of occasions from birthdays to baby showers. You can check out their website to see examples of their work and also get a price quote for your own custom design.
There’s never a problem locating a sugar-filled morsel on the UES. Between exercises?