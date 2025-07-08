Popular Downtown Georgian Spot Expanding to UES

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A popular Georgian restaurant is set to open on the Upper East Side later this month, taking over the space previously (and very briefly) occupied by Soup N Burger.
After spotting signage announcing the forthcoming eatery at 1712 Second Avenue (between 88th and 89th streets), East Side Feed reached out to Saperavi about its soon-to-open location.
“We’re very excited about the Upper East Side location and are aiming to open in just a few weeks,” a representative wrote in an Instagram message on Monday night. “One of the owners lives in the neighborhood and has always dreamed of opening a Georgian restaurant on the UES.”
Saperavi is also planning a location on the Upper West Side, which is slated to open in September.
The original Saperavi, located at 245 East 14th Street in the East Village, has a stellar reputation and has gotten rave Google reviews.
Like other popular Georgian restaurants in the city, like the Upper East Side’s Oda House, Saperavi is known for its selection of delicious Georgian wines, as well as specialties including khachapuri, a traditional cheese-filled Georgian bread with many variations; khnikali (Georgian dumplings); and ostri, a beef stew.
“The name ‘Saperavi’ is derived from a celebrated Georgian wine, crafted from the distinctive Saperavi grape, renowned for its deep, robust flavors,” the restaurant’s website states. “Saperavi is the creation of two passionate and visionary young owners whose love for Georgian culture, wine, and cuisine shines through in every restaurant detail.”
Soup N Burger, meanwhile, just opened in December before “temporarily closing” and then, evidently, closing for good. East Side Feed has reached out for comment about the closure but did not hear back by press time.
The explosion of Georgian restaurants across Manhattan in the past decade is so strange to me. I view it with the utmost suspicion.