Popular Gelato Shop Opening this Month

The Upper East Side is getting a cool taste of Italy. Figo Il Gelato Italiano is set to open its newest location at 1188 First Avenue (between East 64th and 65th streets) on Sunday, June 15.
This will be the fourth location for the growing gelato shop, which currently has locations on Mulberry and Bleecker Streets in lower Manhattan, plus one in Astoria, Queens. A Brooklyn outpost is also on the way.
Figo’s locations have excellent reviews, with Google scores between 4.8 and 5 (out of 5 stars).
Figo describes itself as more than just a dessert spot. The shop aims to recreate the kind of gelato that evokes a memory—something that “must make you feel like [you’re] in Italy,” according to the company’s website. Their stated goal? To bring American customers a product “made as in Italy, with only carefully selected ingredients of the highest quality.”
Regular cones start at $7 (one flavor), while cups start at $8 (two flavors). Larger sizes and take-home pints are available, including a one-kilo compostable container for $36. For something a little extra, there’s the Sicilian Brioche Gelato—a warm brioche bun stuffed with gelato and topped with whipped cream. Or the Affogato, which features gelato “drowned” in a shot of espresso. There’s also the Frappe’, a milkshake-style blend of gelato and either milk or spring water.
Coffee and espresso drinks are on the menu too, along with hot chocolate, Americanos, cappuccinos, and lattes. If you’re craving more than just something cold and creamy, Figo also serves pastries like tiramisù, bomboloni filled with Nutella, chocolate cake, torta della nonna, and a variety of cannoli.
The business traces its origins to Mo Gelato, a former New York City gelateria with a loyal following. Figo says several Mo Gelato staff members are now part of the team, helping to carry on the tradition. “We do not miss the experience at all,” the company notes.
Figo isn’t shy about its passion. “Gelato is not just a simple food… it must make you feel like [you did] when you were a child, [enjoying it] on a hot afternoon,” the company says. The flavors, they add, are designed to give “an explosion of flavours in the mouth.”
The new shop joins a wave of recent dessert and café openings across the neighborhood. But with its emphasis on old-world technique and natural ingredients, Figo is hoping to stand out—and maybe spark a little nostalgia while they’re at it.
