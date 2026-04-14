Popular Greek Bakery with Loyal Downtown Following Heading to Upper East Side

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Pi Bakery — spelled with a “y” — is targeting a May 1 opening at 1441 First Avenue, at the corner of East 75th Street. The space features an outdoor plaza with seating.
AdvertisementThe new spot is not technically an outpost of Pi Bakerie, the Greek bakery with locations in SoHo and the Financial District, but it comes from the same principal owner, Spiros Lourantos. The other partners behind Pi Bakerie are not involved in the UES venture.
Lourantos says the Upper East Side location will be a grab-and-go concept, with a menu featuring Greek pies, croissants, Greek pastries, frozen and regular Greek yogurt, and a full coffee and beverage program.
Pi Bakerie has drawn praise from several food outlets. The Infatuation has highlighted its spanakopita, grape leaves, and moussaka, calling it a reliable counter-service spot for a quick snack or a sit-down meal. Eater NY has included the SoHo location on its list of the neighborhood’s best restaurants.
The menu spans breakfast items like bougatsa — phyllo dough filled with custard cream — and koulouris, a traditional Greek sesame bread served sandwich-style with toppings like salmon or Greek yogurt and cucumber. Savory options include a zucchini pie, chicken pie, pasticcio, and moussaka, while desserts feature galaktoboureko, walnut pie, and an orange pie made with shredded phyllo and honey-cinnamon syrup. The coffee lineup includes Greek coffee, freddo espressos, and freddo cappuccinos alongside standard espresso drinks.
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