Popular Israeli Chef to Replace Caffe dei Fiori with New Spot

Chef and restaurateur Rafael Hasid is planning to open an eponymous eatery at 973 Lexington Avenue, between 70th and 71st streets.
The space was until recently home to Caffe dei Fiori, which appears to have just closed. We called Caffe dei Fiori but the number was out of service and their website is down. Their most recent review was posted two days ago. Caffe dei Fiori opened in 2014.
Hasid is the owner of Miriam, an Israeli and Mediterranean restaurant with locations on the Upper West Side and in Brooklyn. In June 2020, he opened a to-go version of the restaurant in Tribeca called Homemade By Miriam, but it closed in 2022.
According to a July 2023 report by What Now New York, he’s now planning to bring “an elevated version of Miriam to Tribeca.” It will be called Rafael, which is also the name of the restaurant he’s preparing to open on the UES.
Hasid and his legal rep attended this week’s Community Board 8 meeting to discuss their application for a liquor, wine, beer and cider license. While specific details about the menu were not really discussed during the meeting, What Now’s report states that Hasid is “focused on putting more effort into his food presentation and also plans to offer raw fish.”
If Rafael does turn out to be an “elevated version of Miriam,” some popular menu items at that restaurant (which is wildly popular for its brunch) include its Green Shakshuka, Lamb Shawarma, Labneh and Burekas. Here are some photos.
The space comes with a backyard patio with sixteen seats. Here are some pics. Hasid says it will be covered. They won’t be applying for a sidewalk cafe.
The board unanimously approved his application (community board votes are advisory only; this means it will proceed to the State Liquor Authority).
We’ve reached out to Hasid for more information. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.