Popular Japanese Grocery Chain Opening on Upper East Side

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A popular Japanese market with locations across NYC has signed its latest lease on the Upper East Side, where it’s expected to open late this year.
AdvertisementHashi Market will be located at 1801 Second Avenue (at East 93rd Street), occupying 3,700 square feet in a building owned by the Brodsky Organization. Brodsky put out a press release about Hashi’s lease signing this week.
Hashi Market describes itself as a hybrid concept combining a fresh food supermarket, mini department store, and catering service. Shoppers can expect grocery and pantry items, sushi and sashimi, fresh seafood, meat, produce, catering and party platters, beauty products, and kitchenware, with an emphasis on Japanese and East Asian food and design.
The chain has been expanding steadily in recent years, with NYC locations on the Upper West Side, in Tribeca, the Garment District, Midtown and Union Square, along with outposts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and California. We covered Hashi Market’s Upper West Side opening on ILTUWS when the chain debuted at 2780 Broadway late last year. The Second Avenue store will be its sixth NYC location and first on the Upper East Side.
Also signing at 1801 Second Avenue is QQ Nails & Spa, a full-service nail salon founded in New York City in 2006 that specializes in gel manicures and nail art. It will occupy 1,200 square feet at the same address. The two new tenants will join existing retailers at the building including Starbucks and Biscuits and Bath.
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